'Sweet, sad' senior dog dumped at Fort Bend County shelter in record heat

ROSENBERG, Texas — A senior dog was dumped at the Fort Bend County animal shelter on Sunday in record heat, likely leaving it scared and confused. It was 108 degrees on Sunday.

Despite signs asking people not to abandon animals on the property and cameras that are in full view, a woman left the Chihuahua mix outside of the Rosenberg shelter after it closed for the day.

"Buddy was abandoned after hours yesterday and we would like to speak to the woman who did it," Fort Bend County Animal Services posted on its Facebook page Monday.

The post included photos of the woman walking with the dog on a leash.

"This sad but sweet little love is probably between 12 and 14 years old," the shelter said.

Shelter employees are calling the dog Buddy because he had an unregistered microchip from BuddyID. The microchip was sold to a local rescue group so the Fort Bend shelter is trying to contact them.

They're hoping to find "a loving and secure home" for Buddy.

Commenters are calling the woman who dumped the old dog "heartless" and "horrible."

"Yesterday was literally the hottest day on record. I pray Buddy finds someone BETTER and am utterly disgusted. It's one thing to turn an animal over but another completely different scenario to leave any pet in the heat with no water, knowing there is no one to help or take him in after hours. How insanely cruel," one woman commented.

Another commenter suggested the woman may not be the owner and may have found Buddy but wasn't able to keep him.

"It’s virtually impossible to get a shelter or rescue to take that pup in. How do I know? I took in two strays 13 years ago and nothing we did to find their owners worked, and no shelter would take them. And then they just became mine," the woman posted.

Whatever the reason, the animal shelter wants to hear from the woman.

If you have any information about Buddy or would like to foster or adopt him, please call the shelter at 281-342-1512.