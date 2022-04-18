3 East Texas animal shelters to take part in Bissell Pet Foundation's 'Empty the Shelters' adoption event

On May 2-8, adoptions fees will be $25 or less at more than 275 shelters across the US and Canada.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — As overcrowding in pet shelters rises across the country, Bissell Pet Foundation is aiming to "Empty the Shelter" with a Spring National adoption event.

"Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation said.

"Empty the Shelter" event will provide reduce adoption fees ranging from $0-$25 from May 2-8, 2022. More than 275 shelters in 45 states and Canada will participate in this national-wide event to help pets find their forever homes.

Bissell Pet Foundation has helped more than 83,055 pets find homes throughout their country since beginning in 2016.

“BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”

Not every shelter is participating in this event. Here's a list of the 23 Texas shelters participating in this event: