Animals

3 East Texas animal shelters to take part in Bissell Pet Foundation's 'Empty the Shelters' adoption event

On May 2-8, adoptions fees will be $25 or less at more than 275 shelters across the US and Canada.

TEXAS, USA — As overcrowding in pet shelters rises across the country, Bissell Pet Foundation is aiming to "Empty the Shelter" with a Spring National adoption event.

"Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation said.

"Empty the Shelter" event will provide reduce adoption fees ranging from $0-$25 from May 2-8, 2022. More than 275 shelters in 45 states and Canada will participate in this national-wide event to help pets find their forever homes. 

Bissell Pet Foundation has helped more than 83,055 pets find homes throughout their country since beginning in 2016.

“BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”

Not every shelter is participating in this event. Here's a list of the 23 Texas shelters participating in this event:

  1. Beaumont Pets Alive
  2. City of Houston- BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions
  3. City Of San Antonio Animal Care Services
  4. El Paso Animal Services
  5. Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake
  6. SPCA Of Texas
  7. Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
  8. Gulf Coast Humane Society
  9. Montgomery County Animal Services
  10. Animal Defense League of Texas
  11. Citizens For Animal Protection (CAP)
  12. Humane Society of Angelina County
  13. League City Animal Care
  14. San Antonio Humane Society
  15. Noahs Ark C A R E SPCA - Humane Society
  16. SPCA of Brazoria County
  17. Dallas Animal Services / City of Dallas
  18. Austin Humane Society
  19. Palm Valley Animal Society
  20. San Antonio Pets Alive!
  21. City of Mesquite Animal Services
  22. Houston Humane Society
  23. Universal City Animal Care and Control

