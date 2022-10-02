SPCA of East Texas seeking supplies, fosters after taking in more than 100 puppies

“Our highest number has always been in the 60s, we’ve never had over 100 at one time."

TYLER, Texas — The SPCA of East Texas is seeing an influx of puppies within their program.

The animal rescue organization currently has more than 100 puppies at their facility, leaving many staff members to take in puppies to foster until they can find them a "fuever" home.

“Our highest number has always been in the 60s," said Deborah Dobbs, President of SPCA of East Texas. "We’ve never had over 100 at one time."

With the overload puppies, it’s making supplies like water, food and newspaper run out fast.

“The biggest needs we have right now is the newspaper and the kitten and puppy food,” said Dobbs. “We are going through pounds and pounds of newspaper right now and I know it’s a little thing but it makes our job so much more easier to be able to have that supply."

Dobbs says if you can’t adopt right now she highly encourages fostering which is little to no cost.

"You can always foster because the foster allow you what type of foster animal you take in cat, kitten dog or puppy,” said Dobbs. “There's really no cost involve, it's an investment of your time and a little bit of space in your home. But fostering is a great way to get involved and by helping an animal give it a second chance but not really have to spend a lot of money."

The SPCA of East Texas does offer other ways you can help by volunteering or dropping off any pet supplies.

Items can be dropped off items at Pet Supplies Plus at 5868 Old Jacksonville Hwy. and at the SPCA Snippet Clinic, located on 3405 ENE Loop 323.