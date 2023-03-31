The SPCA of East Texas host their annual Fur Ball, benefitting their homeless pets

The event consist of a dinner, dance and auctions all to benefit the homeless pets the nonprofit house every year.

TYLER, Texas — Shelters in Smith County are reaching their capacities. Leaving the county and multiple nonprofits to find solutions in continuing to house stray or rescued dogs.

The SPCA of East Texas is also seeing this problem but plan to host their annual Fur Ball event that will benefit them tremendously. It's a fundraising event that includes dinner, dancing, auctions and information about rescuing and adopting homeless pets.

"We've been ramping back up and we're bringing it back out so, tomorrow night, April 1st at the Cascades Country Club at 6:30 p.m.," said president of the SPCA of East Texas Deborah Dobbs.

Dobbs said this event has been on hiatus because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. She’s excited to bring it back this year because all of the proceeds will go to benefit the nonprofit.

This organization isn’t the only one seeing their shelter fill up with homeless pets. The Smith County Animal Control Shelter shared that they are also seeing an influx. Amber Greene is the supervisor at the shelter and brought up what they need to the commissioner’s court earlier this week.

"In turn a new shelter, a bigger shelter however right now we have to deal with what we've got," Greene said. "We need more workers at the moment so I will be asking for some additional kennel workers too."

One of the latest goals for the SPCA themselves is to open a new shelter at their Grande Boulevard location and combine the three they have spread across the city of Tyler.

"We actually were fortunate enough to acquire the empty building that's just adjacent to the park," Dobbs said. "So now we are just all connected. We're in one big building and hopefully by mid-summer, we're crossing our fingers, we're going to all be moved in together."

The Fur Ball will benefit the animals in the nonprofit’s shelter but also fund their spay and neutering program as well. For now, Dobbs is hoping people will get out and adopt or at least consider temporarily fostering a pet.

"The snippet clinic sees about 150 surgery patients a week," Dobbs said. "We offer a very affordable low cost spay and neuter. We also offer wellness services for vaccinations and microchipping."

Dobbs said spaying and neutering your pets to prevent unwanted litters from being born is the answer to solving the homeless population in East Texas.