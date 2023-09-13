7.5 foot alligator removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin

Officials said after three failed attempts to capture it, a trapper safely captured the alligator.

A large alligator was removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin Tuesday night.

City of Lufkin spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth said after three failed attempts to capture it, a trapper safely captured the seven-and-a-half foot alligator.

Earlier this month, city officials were aware of the alligator's presence in the area.

According to Pebsworth, the alligator raised concern after the it didn't appear to fear humans, came close to walking trails and the lakeshore.

The city consulted the Texas Parks & Wildfire about the issue and where to relocate the alligator.

Alligators are known to occasionally be seen at Jones Lake and Ellen Trout Lake as they are connected to the Angelina River through a series of small creeks, Pebsworth said.