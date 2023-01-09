Check out the size of this alligator gar pulled from the Trinity River

John Harrington's catch earned him the ‘Outstanding Angler Award’ from Texas Parks and Wildlife. He let the massive alligator gar go after a photo.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Check out the size of the catch pulled from the Trinity River!

Texas Parks and Wildlife posted the photo of what they called a ‘GAR-gantuan’ alligator gar on their Facebook page.

In the photo, angler John Harrington is sitting in a boat with the massive alligator gar that he pulled from the Trinity River with a rod and reel.

For the catch, he earned the ‘Outstanding Angler Award’ from Texas Parks and Wildlife.

After the catch, Harrington let the gar go back into the Trinity River.

Harrington's catch, while massive, might not be the biggest alligator gar ever pulled from the water in Texas. That might go to a catch back in May, which you can see in the video below!