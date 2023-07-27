East Texas veterinary is providing affordable pet services through mobile clinic

Beginning on August 16, the Dehart Veterinary Services will be expanding their mobile clinic services to additional cities across East Texas.

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above aired in July 2023.

A local veterinary is expanding their mobile services to pet owners across East Texas.

Beginning on August 16, the Dehart Veterinary Services will be expanding their mobile clinic services to additional cities in East Texas.

Dehart Veterinary Services offers a variety of services such as spay/neuter, microchipping, smart tags and a wellness clinic for dogs and cats at affortable prices.

Below is the monthly schedule for the mobile veterinary:

Alto : Every second Thursday at Tractor Supply on 562 S. Marcus St.

Carthage: Every fourth Wednesday at Carthage Civic Center on 1702 S. Adams St.

Center: Every second Friday, fourth Saturday at Goodwill Shopping Center on 1155 Tenaha St.

Diboll: Every first Tuesday, thrid Monday at Civic Center on 601 Dennis St.

Elderville : Every first Sunday even-number months (Wellness/Shot only) at Volunteer Fire Department on 8875 FM 2011

Jacksonville: Every Sunday at Jacksonville Animal Shelter on 208 E. Tena St.

Jasper: Every first Friday and third Thursday at WalMart on 800 W. Gibson St.

Kilgore: Every second Saturday (Wellness/Shot Clinic Only) at Atwoods on 1811 US 259

Livingston: Every fourth Tuesday at Trades Day Pavilion on 925 US 59 Loop

Lufkin: Every first Saturday, third Tuesday at Lufkin Mall on 4600 S. Medford

Nacogdoches: Every third Saturday at Brookshire Brothers on 1420 N. University Drive

Rusk: Every firstThursday at VFW on Corner of 69 and 4th St.

Tatum: Every second Monday at Bodacious BBQ on 1630 Hill St

Trinity: Every second Wednesday at Brookshire Brothers on 501 S. Robb St.

Troup: Every fourth Monday at First United Methodist Church on 202 E Duval St

Tyler: Every first Saturday of the month (Wellness/Shot Clinic Only) at Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Hyundai on 3120 S SW Loop 323

The veterinary is also offering special one time clinics for the cities below:

Corrigan: August 2 at Debby D. Marshall Activity Center

Groveton: Ocotober 4 at Trinity County Park Community

Dehart Veterinary Services is planning to open a permanent location in Jacksonville.