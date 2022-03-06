What to do when you see a snake

Here are some slick snake tips you should know if you come head-to-head with this slithering creature.

HOUSTON — As we get further into the summer months, that means get ready to see more snakes out.

Experts said they are more active in Texas around this time of year, especially near the water.

“These are snake tongs and I use these strictly on venomous snakes,” Caleb Paul said.

He founded the Southeast Texas Snake ID group about seven years ago, which has grown to 50,000 members.

“We've saved so many snakes in the process and helped a lot of people,” he said.

There are tools the professional's use.

“Here’s the tabletop here. You slide it underneath them and gently grab them,” Paul said demonstrating.

Now if you spot a snake without an expert, Paul insists you don't lose your cool.

“When you first encounter a snake the best thing you can do is leave it be if possible,” he said.

If you feel it's getting a little too close for comfort, here's a sly trick you can try.

“If it’s up near your house, or where your kids play, you can spray it with a water hose. That will encourage it to move along,” Paul said.

And if that isn’t working, you can post a picture in the Southeast Texas Snake ID group on Facebook.

“We can tell you what it is that way you aren't totally freaked out that you might have a copperhead or rattlesnake in the house,” Paul said.

Then they'll send a volunteer closest to you free of charge for removal.

“Anytime I’m digging for a snake, and I don't know if it's venomous, I don't want to get my hands too close. Flip stuff with this,” Paul said.

Some of you may be heading out to the lake for the weekend this summer. Paul told KHOU 11 News most of the snake species you'll run into are non-venomous, especially near the water.

“Contrary to popular belief most snakes near the water are harmless,” he said.

There are five species of venomous snakes in Southeast Texas and 30 species of non-venomous snakes. Rat snakes, also known as chicken snakes, do love to climb trees.

Copperheads tend to congregate around the bases of oak trees when the cicadas come out. “

They’re going to go on the defensive. If you get too close that's when you can take a bite,” Paul said.

“Kids are surprisingly fearless of snakes, but they do tend to pick up the fears of the parents at times. If they can learn street safety, then they can learn snake safety,” Paul said.

Speaking of safety, if you're looking to slither your way out of sudden meet and greet, snakes tend to come out more after a big rain fall and, in the evening, and morning hours to avoid the blistering heat.

“They're all a part of the ecosystem. You mess with one thing. You throw the whole system out of whack. They feed on rodents and keep certain populations like amphibians and insects in check,” Paul said.

Overall let them be and you'll likely stay bite free. Southeast Texas Snake ID also organizes group snake experiences if you’d like to join in on an outing.

Snakes of The Woodlands is also another group available on Facebook.