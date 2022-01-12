VIDEO: Rare white bald eagle spotted in Oklahoma

Wildlife experts say the abnormal coloring is caused by a genetic condition called leucism.

VIAN, Okla. — Few people are lucky enough to get an up-close look at a bald eagle. Even fewer get the chance to see one with completely white feathers.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared a video captured by Justin Briley of a rare white bald eagle perched on a tree.

According to the wildlife experts, the abnormal light color is caused by a genetic condition called leucism.

The National Park Service describes leucism as a type of partial albinism. It causes white coloration, white patches, spots, or splotches on the skin or fur of a variety of animals. But, unlike albinism, leucism does not affect the pigment cells in the eyes, which is why the eagle's eyes aren't red.

Although rare, this isn't the first leucistic bald eagle that's been spotted in Oklahoma. The wildlife conservation shared a photo in February of an all-white eagle in the Sequoyah National Wildlife Refugee.

The sighting led bird enthusiasts across the country to travel to the area.