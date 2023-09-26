Hundreds donate to help family of woman suspected of being eaten by Florida alligator

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family of Sabrine Peckham with crematory and burial expenses.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover burial expenses for Sabrine Peckham, the Florida mother who was found dead in the jaws of a 13-foot alligator.

The GoFundMe was set up by Peckham's daughter, Breauna Dorris. She said the funds being raised will help with crematory and burial expenses.

A man who was taking an afternoon stroll to a job interview discovered Peckham's body in the alligator's mouth, WFTS reported.

Dorris said her mom struggled with homelessness and lived near where the alligator was found. She described her mom as kind and selfless.

"It didn't matter that she was homeless," Dorris said. "She was nice to everybody."

As of Tuesday, more than $12,000 has been raised. The GoFundMe page had a goal of $10,000.

"I'm sure my mother is just gleaming knowing that even one person cared about her, let alone thousands," Dorris said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are investigating this incident.

The alligator has been caught and killed, according to officials.