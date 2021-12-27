Longview set to welcome new executive director

Christina Cavazos will take over for Cynthia Hellen, who is staying on board through the spring to ensure a smooth transition, Cavazos said.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Arts! Longview is set to welcome a new executive director in January.

Christina Cavazos will take over for Cynthia Hellen, who is staying on board through the spring to ensure a smooth transition, Cavazos said.

The nonprofit organization guides the 320-acre state-designated cultural district, which stretches from downtown south down Mobberly Avenue to LeTourneau University.

Cavazos, who most recently was special sections editor for M. Roberts Media and managing editor of ETX View magazine, grew up in Sherman, where she says her mother and grandmothers instilled in her a love for the arts at a young age.

As a child, she said she remembers attending various art events in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

She said ballets, symphonies, local community theater productions and more in Sherman helped cultivate her love of other cultures through art.