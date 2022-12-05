'I want to cry. I just feel bad' Baby formula shortage worsens for caregivers

More than half of baby formula is sold out in Texas stores.

TYLER, Texas — For help finding formula in East Texas, check out East Tx Finding Formula help and Wonder Women Outreach.

Tania Perez is down to her last four cans of formula for her 4-month-old son, Roman. It will last him- at most- a month.

As she stared at the store’s empty baby formula shelves, the mom's spirit sunk.

“I literally talked to the manager. And he's like, ‘I'm sorry, ma'am. We can't do nothing about that. I'm like, ‘I'm wasting gas.’ And you know, gas is so high,’” Perez said.

She knows what it’s like to run out completely. Her supply has gotten scarce enough for her to be staring at the bottom of her last can. She'd used her last scoop just in time for someone to offer her some more formula.

Nationwide, 40% of formula is out of stock. Experts say supply chain issues, product recalls, and inflation worsen the issue.

On Thursday, president Biden announced his administration's efforts to stock the shelves. This includes increasing imports and cracking down on price gouging.

The list of stores Amy Stewart searched for her foster child’s formula goes on and on.

"I've looked in stores like Target, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens. I've also looked online as far as the distributor trying to see if I could go to the website and find it there. They're out of stock," Stewart said. “One can of her formula is $51.99 a can and that lasts a week.”

Once she runs out of that, her last resort is using samples from a pediatrician.