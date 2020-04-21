TYLER, Texas — If you're looking for a job online, you're not alone. The unemployment rate in Texas fell 13% in mid-April, according to the U.S Department of Labor.

As Americans turn to online resources for employment opportunities, the Better Business Bureau says if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

"If you see something that is offering a lot of money for very little experience, and very little effort, those are also very good signs that it's a scam," Mechele Mills, CEO & President at the Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas said.

Mills says there are multiple signs to look out for when navigating online.

Signs of employment scams include:

Bad grammar and poor English

Offering high pay for little or no experience

No interview required

Company denies virtual interview

Company requests money for background checks and processing fees

Since the outbreak, the BBB Scam Tracker has received 357 scams filed with reported losses of $46,861.

"Just be aware that scam artists like to impersonate well known companies," Mills said. "Just because it says it's from some company that everybody knows about and you know that that company happens to be hiring right now, go instead to that company's website. Don't click on a link."

Going directly to the company's website allows you to look at all their job postings in one location.

Local hiring agencies can also help, since they are directly connected to the community.

"They can direct you to local companies, and they have relationships with people outside of the area too," Mills said. They'll be able to help you get your resume in order and give you better tips on how to present yourself well."

