Bed Bath n' Bonz gives K-9 Vests to local police departments

What was once a one-person business has turned into a full time facility for pets and now the owner wants to give back to the community through her love of animals.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Bed Bath n' Bonz Owner Robin Sawyers used to be a veterinary technician and started a unique pet resort in 2005.

Her latest endeavor is raising money to provide vests to K-9 officers in East Texas.

"The easier we can make their life and their families lives while they're also trying to help us. I feel like it's a good way to give back because the dogs are really demanding and they need a lot of work and attention," Sawyers said.

The vests provide dogs like Dino from Tyler Police Department an added layer of protection. The vests come bullet proof and knife resistant. Each vest is also embroidered to add a special touch. Dino isn’t the only one who got a vest. Kilo out of Jacksonville and Blaze out of Smith County got one as well.

"I don't have enough thanks for all the wonderful ladies here Bed Bath n' Bonz that that did the fundraiser and for all the folks that donated," said Officer Steve Black.