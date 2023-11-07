Memorial services announced for beloved Longview principal

According to Sid Roberts Funeral Home, there will be three celebration services to honor James Paul Brewer from July 19- July 21.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: The video aboved originally aired on July 11, 2023.

The funeral services for beloved Longview High School principal who passed away from a sudden cardiac event last week was announced Monday afternoon.

According to Sid Roberts Funeral Home, there will be three celebration services to honor James Paul Brewer from July 19- July 21.

Below is a list of celebrations in memory of Brewer:

Public Viewing

Wednesday, July 19 from noon-6 p.m.

Bates Family Funeral Home, 601 East Front Street DeKalb, Texas 75559

Longview Celebration Service

Thursday, July 20 at noon

Lobo Coliseum, 201 TX-281 Loop Longview, Texas 75605

Flowers can be sent to Sid Roberts Funeral Home (936)564-4351

Magnolia Celebration