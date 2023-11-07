x
Life

Memorial services announced for beloved Longview principal

According to Sid Roberts Funeral Home, there will be three celebration services to honor James Paul Brewer from July 19- July 21.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: The video aboved originally aired on July 11, 2023.

The funeral services for beloved Longview High School principal who passed away from a sudden cardiac event last week was announced Monday afternoon.

Below is a list of celebrations in memory of Brewer:

Public Viewing 

  • Wednesday, July 19 from noon-6 p.m.
  • Bates Family Funeral Home, 601 East Front Street DeKalb, Texas 75559

Longview Celebration Service

  • Thursday, July 20 at noon
  • Lobo Coliseum, 201 TX-281 Loop Longview, Texas 75605
  • Flowers can be sent to Sid Roberts Funeral Home (936)564-4351

Magnolia Celebration

  • Friday, July 21 at 11 a.m.
  • Southwest Ark Community Development Center (Youngblood Auditorium) 611 South Madison St. Magnolia, Arkansas 71753
  • Flowers can be sent to Marks Funeral Home (870) 232-2272
Credit: Sid Roberts Funeral Home
