Longview community mourns death of beloved principal

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview community is in shock after the sudden death of a beloved school leader.

Principal James Brewer died Monday evening from a cardiac arrest. Not only was Brewer a pillar in the Longview community, but he also inspired many students and teachers that walked through the doors of Longview High School.

Teachers and former students say Brewer touched every life he came across in some special way.

"He was going to remind you, that you were somebody. And that he expected you to achieve great greatness in all aspects of life," former student and LISD teacher, Kristen Valentine said.

Brewer dedicated his career to education, including 16 years at Longview ISD.

"The legacy that he has left not just in this town, but in the city that people have come across...from his church to just, you know, other events that go on in the community," said LISD teacher, Sasha Cantu.

Those who knew him say they’ll miss his presence on campus.

"Any Lobo will tell you that we're all family. So to lose a patriarch like that will definitely leave a void in a lot of people," said former student, Christian Gonzalez.

Many people in the Longview community know Brewer as someone who helped you become your best self by reminding you everyday to "go to class and be somebody."