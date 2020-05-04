SAN ANTONIO — It was a damp and rainy Saturday across San Antonio, but local law enforcement did their part to bring some sunshine to a young boy on his ninth birthday.
The Bexar County Sheriff's Office chipped in to provide some support and cheer for Edward, who was unable to have a birthday party amid current social distancing guidelines. So some deputies turned on their sirens, drove past his home and gave a wave to the young man.
And, of course, they sang for him.
Happy Birthday, Edward!
RELATED: PHOTO: 92-year-old man colors wife's hair so she feels 'well-groomed'
RELATED: HEARTWARMING: Italians play music out of windows for coronavirus lockdown 'flash mob'
RELATED: An A+ gesture: Student offers to give test points to classmates with lowest score