SAN ANTONIO — It was a damp and rainy Saturday across San Antonio, but local law enforcement did their part to bring some sunshine to a young boy on his ninth birthday.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office chipped in to provide some support and cheer for Edward, who was unable to have a birthday party amid current social distancing guidelines. So some deputies turned on their sirens, drove past his home and gave a wave to the young man.

And, of course, they sang for him.

There’s no rain or pandemic that can keep the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office from bringing a little bit of shine to this young man’s day. Meet Edward, he turned 9 years old today. When his mother learned that due to the Coronavirus, Edward would not be able to have a birthday party, she called on the Sheriff’s Office for some assistance. Happy Birthday Edward on behalf of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office! Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 4, 2020

Happy Birthday, Edward!

