Body cam footage released in Marshall Main Street Manager's firing

The information comes from body camera footage taken by the officer and received by the News Messenger through a Freedom of Information request.

MARSHALL, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The original story reflected a misidentified employee by the Marshall Police Department and has since been remedied.

A Marshall police officer stands outside the Human Resources office of Manager Christol Hall making small talk with HR Coordinator Heather Wallace.

It is Tuesday, Nov. 30, and the officer is there because the Marshall Police Department was asked to escort Hall and a terminated employee to the Main Street office on Washington Street.

Inside Hall’s office, Main Street Manager Veronique Ramirez is being fired. Outside, the officer and Wallace chat quietly while they wait and other city employees wander by the office.

“I don’t know why I was called here and not to meet them on Main Street if nothing was happening here,” the officer eventually asks.

New details regarding the Nov. 30 firing of Main Street Manager Veronique Ramirez have been released, showing Ramirez’s and other city employees’ moods and movements at City Hall in the immediate aftermath of her termination.

