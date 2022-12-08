Brittney Griner's prison swap deal brings praise, criticism among East Texans

WNBA star Brittney Griner is free and on her way home today after spending months in a Russian prison.

TYLER, Texas — WNBA star Brittney Griner is finally released from Russian prison after she was sentenced for possession of cannabis oil.

The athletic community in Tyler feels personally touched by her return.

"Brittney Griner is one of those public figures that we know personally through sports and through being an African American female and African American athlete, through playing pro basketball and playing overseas, too. So her story kind of touched me in a different way", said Tyler Junior College women's basketball head coach Trenia Tellis Hoard.

This return home was able to happen through a prison swap deal for Viktor Bout. Texas politicians are raising concerns for not including former Marine Paul Whelan in this swap.

"I am concerned that the individual who was traded for Brittney Griner is someone who was actually an arms dealer who was selling arms to people who want to kill Americans. That's very dangerous," said State Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler.

For Tellis Hoard, this serves as a lesson for her team to learn from. And as for Whelan’s future, all we can do is hope he finds freedom like Britney Griner has.