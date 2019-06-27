TYLER, Texas — The hot temperatures are back and the humidity seems like it is never going away. It is officially summer and for many of us, that means vacations and road trips. Before hitting the highway, experts say there are things you should check on your vehicle.

“Everything on the car that reacts fine, at 70 degrees doesn't react so fine at 130 degrees," Stewart Donnybrook Automotive owner Greg Stewart said. "You have to think too if it's 110 degrees out here, it's 500 degrees under here.”

Stewart says one thing that is often overlooked is tires.

channing curtis

“The tread may look great on there but they can dry rot and get weak," Stewart said. "On these hot Texas asphalt roads, you know the temperature should get up you know, several hundred degrees and the tires take a beating.”

He says air molecules expand when it is hot and when older weak tires have extra pressure put on them, it often leads to a blowout.

Also, before it gets to be 100 degrees out, make sure someone checks your air conditioner.

Channing Curtis

“The worst time to find out your AC doesn't work is when you're Destin, Florida with the grandkids. Not a good time for that to happen,” Stewart said.

According to Stewart, it is important to have your trusted mechanic take a look at your vehicle before heading out on your road trip.

“We check everything bumper to bumper fluids, belts, hoses and kind of give you an idea of anything you need to have done anything you want to pay attention to," Stewart said.