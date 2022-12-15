Christian music stars headline Christmas concert tour stop in Tyler

"I think in certain parts of Texas, you feel such a deep appreciation for people who not only love Jesus, but they love music that lifts up the name of Jesus."

TYLER, Texas — Award-winning artists Natalie Grant and Danny Gokey are headlining a Christmas tour and they are making a stop in Tyler Friday night.

"Christmas is just that reminder that hope was born, but hope still lives," singer and songwriter Grant said in an interview with CBS19. "That hope is something the world is so desperate for."

The contemporary Christian artists are traveling the nation, singing inside places of worship with a mission to spread some joy this holiday season.

"There's a lot of heaviness that goes around the season, people are face to face with the losses of the year and what we give them is something that's just it's very memorable," Gokey said.

The concert is just one of two stops in Texas. The artists said they are looking forward to putting on the show for East Texas.

"I love coming to Texas it seems like every tour we're on always comes to Texas," Grant said. "I think in certain parts of Texas, you feel such a deep appreciation for people who not only love Jesus, but they love music that lifts up the name of Jesus."

The concert will be held inside the worship center at Green Acres Baptist Church. Executive Pastor Hixon Frank said the concert is just one of the many Christmas events they are hosting this season.

"We know Christmas can be really hard for some people and we want to make sure to shine a bright light on the real reason for the season," he said.