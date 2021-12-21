Christmas tree recycling starts Dec. 26

Residents can drop off undecorated, non-flocked natural Christmas trees starting Dec. 26 until Jan. 16, 2022, in designated areas at Golden Road & Fun Forest Parks.

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are providing two locations for Christmas tree recycling in Tyler. Residents can drop off undecorated, non-flocked natural Christmas trees starting Dec. 26 until Jan. 16, 2022, in designated areas at Golden Road Park and Fun Forest Park in Tyler.

Golden Road Park is located at 2300 McDonald Rd and Fun Forest Park is located at 2000 N Forest Ave.

All lights, ornaments, garland and tinsel should be removed from the Christmas tree before taking it to one of the parks. Each park will have a designated area for the trees marked with a sign that reads "Christmas Tree Drop Off."

The trees at the parks are available for area fisherman to pick up and sink in nearby lakes to create fish habitats. Small fish eat the aquatic insects that find a home in the tree branches. The fish also use the trees as a hiding place. As a result, the fishing is improved around the recycled trees because more fish congregate in these areas.

Natural and fake Christmas trees can also be set on the curb for pick up and disposal at the landfill. Only non-flocked, natural trees deposited at Fun Forest Park and Golden Road Park will be recycled.

Other holiday items that can be recycled are cardboard boxes and packaging, electronics, glass bottles, wrapping paper (non-foil) and gift bags, paper products and string lights. Please drop these items at the Downtown Recycle Center, 414 N. Bois D’Arc Ave.