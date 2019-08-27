TYLER, Texas — CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances is looking to fill a number of vacant registered nursing positions at hospitals across their health system.

According to Will Knous, a Public Relations Specialist at CHRISTUS Health, the hospital is looking for nurses who have at least six months of experience working bedside at a hospital.

"This is for nurses who want to work in the hospital setting," Knous said. "Bedside, physicians in surgery, really any kind of opportunity for nurses who have worked at least six months with patients at the bedside."

Knous says by making the interviews walk-in, it helps move the time constraint that can sometimes discourage people from applying.

"What we wanted to do was shift how we were able to interview potential candidates and make it easier for them," Knous said. "For people who's lives are in constant motion to really take care of something like this."

From August 27 to the end of September, the health care system is conducting walk-in interviews at the Winsenbaker Conference Center in Tyler.

Interviews are from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The hospital asks that you bring your resume, but it's not necessary.

You can register here ahead of time.

