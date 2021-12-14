Tyler church brings hope, gifts to families of Smith County inmates

Through the initiative, church members adopt families with parents who are incarcerated in the Smith County Jail to buy gifts for their children.

TYLER, Texas — After loading up and getting her kids in the car, Rajeana Reynolds called gifts her young children received Sunday night from a Tyler church wonderful, amazing blessings.

Reynolds was one of over 100 families who stopped by Church of Living Hope, near the Gentry Parkway and Loop 323, as a part of the church’s annual Hope at Christmas program.

Reynolds and her husband, who is incarcerated, have five kids together ranging in age 7 years to 8 months old.

“It felt amazing, and I’m very grateful for them. The kids were so excited,” she said.