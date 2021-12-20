City of Tyler to close offices for the holidays

The dates affected will be Thursday, Dec. 23, Friday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 31.

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler will be closing all non-essential city offices in observance of upcoming holidays. The dates affected will be Thursday, Dec. 23, Friday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 31.

City Hall

Offices closed Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 31.

Solid Waste

Tyler Solid Waste office closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

Tyler Recycles Center closed Dec. 23-25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

The holiday garbage and curbside recycle collection schedule is:

Monday, Dec. 20: regular collection

Tuesday, Dec. 21: regular collection

Wednesday, Dec 22: routes normally collected Thursday

Thursday, Dec. 23: routes normally collected Friday

Friday, Dec. 24: no collection

Monday, Dec 27: regular collection

Tuesday, Dec. 28: regular collection

Wednesday Dec. 29: routes normally collected Thursday

Thursday Dec. 30: routes normally collected on Friday

Friday, Dec. 31: no collection

Only household garbage will be picked up during the holidays. No brush, tree limbs, bags of leaves or other yard waste will be picked up.

It is requested garbage carts are not set out any earlier than 6 p.m. before collection day to reduce animals or weather scattering trash. Garbage carts must be removed by 7 a.m. the morning after collection, according to 16-4 ordinance.

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport:

Administrative offices will be closed Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 31.

Airlines should be contacted for specific holiday travel schedules. American Airlines can be reached at (800) 433-7300.

Tyler Public Library:

Closed Dec. 23-25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. On Dec. 30 the library will close at 5 p.m.

For more information, call (903) 593-7323 or visit TylerLibrary.com.

Tyler Transit Schedule

Tyler Transit and Paratransit will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 31.

More information about bus stop times and rout information can be found at www.tylerbus.org.

Municipal Court:

Closed Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 31.

Tyler Animal Services:

Closed to the public Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 31.

Gallery Main Street

Administrative offices closed Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 31.

The visitor center will be open until 3 p.m. on Dec. 23 and closed on Dec. 23-25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Tyler Parks and Recreation

Closed Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 31.

Facilities included in this are the Parks Administration, the Glass Recreation Center, the Goodman Le-Grand Museum and the Tyler Rose Garden Center. If visiting the rose garden, guests must enter through the Rose Garden Center on Rose Park Drive because the garden gate will be locked.

Evening times have been scheduled for guests to visit the rose garden from 5 to 8 p.m. through the rest of December. These times are Dec. 6 to 22 and Dec. 26 to 30.

Tyler Water Utilities

The Water Business Office will be closed Dec. 23-25 and 31.

Kiosks at the drive-thru offer customers 24/7 access by accepting checks, money order, credit/debit cards and cash payments. If paying with cash, no change will be given back.