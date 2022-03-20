Coastal Bend Food Bank holding mobile food distribution

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank will be holding a mobile food distribution event in Ingleside this week.
It will take place at 2681 San Angelo St. this Wednesday, Mar. 23 between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., or while supplies last.
As always, pre-registration is encouraged, and staff asks that you stay off your phone while in line.
You can find visit the Coastal Bend Food Bank's Facebook page and scan the QR code to register.
