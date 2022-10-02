Alto community gathers to celebrate life of beloved high school basketball player who died during game

At a candlelight vigil Wednesday night, hundreds gathered in prayer, songs, and shared memories with Devonte Mumphrey

ALTO, Texas — The Alto community gathered Wednesday night at Hilltop Baptist Church to celebrate the life of a 15-year-old basketball player who passed away.

In a small community, Devonte Mumphrey left a huge impact.

Lifelong friend Marlon Warren says it hurts to see Mumphrey go, but he will always hold on to the memories they share.

To Timothy Bond, freshman basketball player at Alto High School, Mumphrey was a role model.

"His heart was something I've never seen before," Bond said.

Bond says Mumphrey was a good person on and off the court.

To Mumphrey's teammates, his leadership qualities will be remembered.

Jerdarius Bolton, an Alto High School senior, played football with Mumphrey.

Bolton says Mumphrey held him accountable, but also told him to hold his head high.

"He was a great kid and losing him too soon hurts," Bolton said.

Bond recalled the last memory he has of Mumphrey right before the basketball game Tuesday night:.

"I told him, 'you're going to score 50 tonight'," Bonday said. "H looked at me and said, 'yeah, in the first and second quarter.' Then he said I'd go in and score 50 in the third and fourth quarter'."

That would be the last game they played with Mumphrey,

Mumphrey was a son, brother, cousin, nephew, friend, and teammate to many in the Alto community. Many at the vigil credited his upbringing in his Christian faith for the positive impact he made in the community.