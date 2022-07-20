Consulate of Mexico hosting event in Henderson for those needing paperwork

"Consulate On Wheels" will be held in the Henderson Civic Center, located at 1500 Lake Forest Pkwy.

HENDERSON, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in 2019.

The Consulate of Mexico is hosting a free event to allow residents in East Texas to get their paperwork completed.

The Consulate of Mexico is hosting their "Consulate On Wheels" event to allow residents in the East Texas area to have a convenient location to get their paperwork completed. The event is free and starts today, with the last day being on Friday, July 22.

"Consulate On Wheels" will be held in the Henderson Civic Center, located at 1500 Lake Forest Pkwy. This temporary location acts as a way to help those who cannot travel to the consulate's nearest location in Dallas for assistance with acquiring legal documents, including:

A passport

Birth registration or certificate

Visas (working, visiting, or studying)

Those who would like to participate in the event need to request an appointment time by calling the consulate's phone number: (424) 309-0009. Appointments are free and residents are warned to not pay anyone saying that they are required to do so.