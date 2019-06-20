TYLER, Texas — On Thursday, the Urban Air Adventure Park in Tyler shut their doors to the public for a great cause.

Fifty kids from the Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties traveled from Jacksonville to jump start the summer at the indoor park.

"Well, this is our annual kids fun day, where we take the kids that are coming to us for counseling issues dealing with domestic violence in their home, sexual assault, child abuse," Crisis Center Executive Director Roger Pharr said. "And it's a day when we're just bringing them out and allowing them just to be to be kids with other kids."

Channing Curtis

Last year, the center had 287 children referred to them from law enforcement agencies and CPS.

"You know, it's a it's an incredible thing just to watch what a child's behavior and what a child's personality is like, when they first come to us," Pharr said. "And then what their personality is like when they leave our services. It's like a an entirely different person walking out the door."

Child abuse is often a problem that often get swept under the rug, especially in small communities.

"One of the things about being in a rural type setting is that there's a lot of secrecy a lot of anonymity, you know, your neighbor's house, maybe three or four miles away," Pharr said. "And so a lot of this kind of breeds in that kind of environment where everything is kept secret and everything and nobody says anything."

On Thursday, the kids got to put their past traumas behind them and enjoy some carefree fun.

Channing Curtis

"So this is a day where they can just really kick back worry free," Crisis Center counselor Brandi Sawyer said. "And it allows us to be able to give that to them, which is really important for us as well."

Everything from the transportation to the food and all of the activities at Urban Air were free, thanks to community sponsors.

"It's really cool, because a lot of these kids think that they're the only ones going through this issue," Pharr said. "But then they, they walk in, and there's a room full of kids that are just like them dealing with the same issues. And it just lets them know, you know, life is okay."