Cushing ISD student dies in tragic crash days before new school year

CUSHING, Texas — An East Texas student lost his life in a tragic crash Monday.

According to Cushing ISD, the community is mourning the loss of junior student, Cale Barrios.

"We are saddened by the loss to our community and will make every effort to help you and your child," Cushing ISD said.

A Crisis Intervention Team will be set up in the high school's library from 1 to 3 p.m., Tuesday to Friday. This resource is available to students, parents and school staff.

Contact Gina Greshman to schedule a time outside of 1 to 3 p.m. at 936-326-4890 Ext 224.

Counselors will also be available for students who need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss, Cushing ISD said.