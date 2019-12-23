WHITEHOUSE, Texas — As Christmas approaches, Julia Bradshaw hopes Santa Claus will enjoy some of her cookies on his flight from the North Pole.

Bradshaw is the owner and operator of Good JuJu Gourmet Cookies under the Texas Cottage Law.

For the holidays, she will host a cookie decorating workshop at her new studio The Cookie Decorating Studio. While workshops are usually through reservations only, on Christmas Eve, the studio will be open to the public to help decorate treats for Santa Claus.

"So many families have to do Christmas not on Christmas exactly, and there's not really a whole lot that you can do Christmas eve," Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw has been decorating cookies, and hosting cookie decorating workshops for four years now. In November, she hosted her first workshop at her new studio.

"The minute I posted it on social media I was booking up everything," Bradshaw said.

Many of Bradshaw's workshops with the exception of Christmas Eve, are booked through the new year. However, more will be offered in the future.

"I see a lot of families that come in," Bradshaw said. "I feel like it gives the community and the families of the community something to do together."

'The Cookie Decorating Studio.' will have a grand opening in January 2020.

