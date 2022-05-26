WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: Dental Care Awareness Month

TYLER, Texas — Each May National Dental Care Month remind us to take care of our pearly whites.
Practicing good dental hygiene is important and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has some helpful tips:
- Brush with fluoride toothpaste.
- Brush your teeth twice a day
- Floss to remove any built up plaque
- Make an annual visit to your dentist
- Do not use tobacco product, that can stain your teeth and darken your gums
CBS19 also spoke with a local dentist to see what common mistakes people make when it comes to oral care.
He said the number one thing people forget to do is brush their gums. This causes gum diseases like Gingivitis, which is the most common of them all.
Gum soft picks are used to really dig between your teeth to help remove any bacteria. You can find those gum soft picks at your local pharmacy or drug store.
He also recommends using mouth wash like Listerine for 30-45 seconds every day to prevent any dental problems.