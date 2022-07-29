Deputy Lorenzo Bustos' funeral will be held this Friday

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from July 29, 2022.
According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, Deputy Lorenzo Bustos' funeral will be this Friday at 10 a.m. at Green Acres Baptist Sanctuary located at 1607 Troup Hwy in Tyler, Texas.
After the funeral service there will be a presentation of the flag, DPS helicopter fly by, a 21 gun salute, and motorcade back to the funeral home.
The funeral will be opened to the public to attend.
