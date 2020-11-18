Tyler family invents sanitation device to help prevent the spread of COVID-19

The fight against the coronavirus has prompted many people to get creative.

TYLER, Texas — The Wilsons just like many other families have had to adjust very quickly to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, one of their biggest concerns is how are they going to protect Jessika Wilson's mother, Eva.

Eva suffered a stroke two years ago. Now she has a tracheostomy tube in her throat and is under 24/7 care.

"The trache is the biggest concern just because there’s no barrier you know? With us, we can wear our masks but if I cover that, that’s her only way of breathing,” Wilson said.

This family had to come up with something and fast. Thus, the Santi-Grip was born.

It’s super simple to use. You walk up to any door that Santi-Grip is attached to and when you grab the knob, you just push in slightly and it’s going to release the sanitizer into your hands.

The Wilson’s invention has reached far and wide that it even made it to the TV show "Shark Tank."

The goal for their product wasn't the recognition, but rather protecting as many people as possible.

“I would love for it to be on every business door, schools, hospitals, just make a difference in the community,” Jeff Wilson said.

The Wilson's have finished their first mass order of product, soon to be seen in businesses near you.

If you see this and feel inspired to create something yourself, the Wilson's say to go for it.