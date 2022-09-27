Local church will donate funds from pumpkin patch

Last year Lane’s Chapel United Methodist Church was able to give away more than $35,000 in scholarships.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — As we kick off fall, you may be looking for some decorations or even some fall activities to enjoy.

Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church in Tyler is having a pumpkin patch with over 2,000 pumpkins of all shapes, sizes, and colors.

Folks can enjoy games like ring toss, corn hole, photo booths, and a train ride... all free of cost.

The prices of the pumpkins vary based on size and all the proceeds from the pumpkin sales go to local groups in the community.

Last year Lane’s Chapel United Methodist Church was able to give away more than $35,000 in scholarships.

"We are helped by a team of volunteers at the church. They are the ones who make this happen and they are the reason that we can do this," Pastor Jeff Gage said.