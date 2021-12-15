East Texas cities among top destinations for people leaving Austin for good

Tyler ranks #40 in top locations for people relocating out of the Austin (ATX) area.

TYLER, Texas — Below is a list of where people in the Austin-Round Rock Metro Area are moving to the most, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Cities in Texas are highlighted below. The view the list in its entirety, click here.

Where people in Austin are moving to most:

#40. Tyler, TX Metro Area

#34. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

#33. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Metro Area

#32. Longview, TX Metro Area

#28. San Angelo, TX Metro Area

#27. El Paso, TX Metro Area

#26. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

#25. Odessa, TX Metro Area

#19. Lubbock, TX Metro Area





Top 7 destinations

#7. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

#6. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

#5. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

#4. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

#3. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

#2. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

#1. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area