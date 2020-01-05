TYLER, Texas —

We are just over a week away from Mother’s Day. Instead of going to visit mom or grandma, you may choose to send flowers during your time apart.

Several East Texas flower shops have seen a decrease in sales over the last several weeks because of COVID-19.

Lindale Floral has received several orders for Mother's Day, but owner Jennifer Darr says it doesn't compare to previous years.

"I mean, compared to normal years before COVID, we would have been extremely busy with walk-ins and phone calls,” Darr said. “There has been less calls at this moment, however, I feel as of Friday when the governor is letting retail shops back open, that we'll see a little bit of a rush of business."

With stores set to reopen May 1, Rebecca Priester with Whitehouse Flowers is hoping business will bloom for Mother’s Day.

"We're hoping it'll be just as busy as years past, but there is definitely more certainty this year,” Priester said. “We're ordering, I guess pretty much the same, anticipating that we'll have the same amount of orders, but it's really up in the air. I think a lot of people are not being able to get to see their family and missing them, and want to send something to let them know that they're cared for and loved."

Priester says to call your local florist, they appreciate and need your business. Whitehouse Flowers, Lindale Floral and other East Texas shops will be open at 25 percent capacity on Friday, May 1.

Placing Orders

Whitehouse Flowers is taking Mother's Day orders through Saturday, May 9. Orders can be placed online, through social media, over the phone or in person.

The flower shop has made arrangements with nursing homes and other vulnerable populations to send flowers to those locations on Mother's Day.

Lindale Floral is prepared for requests through Mother’s Day. They are offering curbside pick up and no contact delivery.

If you are interested, the shop is asking for volunteers and help.

Lindale Floral This was a beautiful sight! Customers waiting for us to open. They w... ere here waiting w smiles and champagne! Made me cry.....thank you for supporting this little local business! This is what makes America and Texas great! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!

Other East Texas Florists

Garden Style Floral Design in Tyler is offering special arrangements, with a ten percent discount if ordered by May 1 or May 2.

Simply Beautiful Flowers & More in Gilmer is offering ten percent off if purchases are made online.

For other specials and delivery options check with your local florists.

RELATED: City of Tyler hosting virtual Hit the Bricks

RELATED: 5 last-minute gifts your mom will love!

RELATED: Local flower shops open for last minute Mother's Day shoppers