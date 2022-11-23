East Texas Food Bank faces challenges due to inflation, increase in need

East Texas Food Bank is facing challenges this Holiday season compared to last year.

TYLER, Texas — East Texas Food Bank officials say this year's inflation has led to increases on family's food needs and cost this holiday season.

ETFB Communications Manager Michael Hetrick said the staff has "seen more people this year."

"The need has really increased for this year, especially as we get closer to the holiday, this year typically a little more than so," Hetrick said "It's dramatically higher than normal, the need is there."

During a recent distribution, anywhere from 600 to 1,000 people showed up in need of food, Hetrick said

ETFB is facing issues as far as getting food, supply chain issues, gas price increase, and cost increases.

"Food does cost more than what we were able to secure it for before, gas for trucks to do our distribution is higher. This isn't just a food bank problem, this is happening to everybody," Hetrick said.

The community can help by donating to the East Texas Food Bank through volunteering and giving food donations.

"One of the best ways to help the food bank is by donating monetary gifts, every dollar is five meals." Hetrick said.