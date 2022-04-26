East Texas Giving Day: Donations help area nonprofits to fund programs

Today is a day where East Texans can come together as one to help the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — East Texas Giving Day is designed to inspire people to raise money and awareness for our local nonprofits. This helps East Texas become stronger and create a growing community for all.

One organization looks forward to these donations to help education here in East Texas. The Discovery Science Place, located in downtown Tyler, offers science, technology, engineering and math education and different learning opportunities for students and families.

For the museum, every dollar helps as it is a way for the staff to expand their program. These donations will go to education, outreach, camps and developing different exhibits.

Lacie Ballinger, DSP executive director, said, "it's so important to be able to give back to your community, give back to the kids in this community, especially for us. And so just give where you live and I think that's essential."

That is theme for East Texas Giving Day is to "give where you live."