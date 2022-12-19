Local non-profits and shelters are in need of community help

With sub-freezing weather in the forecast, local shelters and non-profits need your help to provide services to the people in need this winter.

TYLER, Texas — As local shelters and non-profits invite people in to stay warm and safe, they are in need of donations and help from volunteers.

"We see usually about a 15% uptick in people that need our services, whether they're on the street, or occasionally we'll have people come in that have homes and they just don't have heat," said Director of Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, Chase Rodgers.

Both Hiway 80 Rescue Mission and One Love Longview have a variety of services available for anyone that is in need.

They offer everything from clothes, to meals to showers, but to provide all of these things they need the community’s help.

Today Tatum Middle School students from the National Junior Honor Society and student council came together to donate canned goods.

"They gave 757.02 pounds of canned goods and dry goods to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission. So that's gonna make a big impact because we serve over 600 meals a day mission wide," said Director of Development at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, Amelia Heatherly.

For some people, access to these shelters and non-profits is the only way to survive. Hiway 80 Rescue Mission and One Love Longview are asking for any meals, clothes, toiletries, and monetary donations.

They said they will never turn someone down who needs their help.