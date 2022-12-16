Local pharmacies facing antibiotic shortage

As illnesses such as RSV, flu and Covid-19 continue to surge, pharmacies across the nation have ran into an antibiotics shortage.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — As everyone comes together this holiday season, the chances of illnesses being spread rises. The high demand for antibiotics is making things challenging for local pharmacies.

At first, the shortage was limited to amoxicillin which is used to treat cold symptoms and ear infections.

"Then physicians started prescribing other antibiotics. And then those became short. So it's kind of a domino effect and supply chain," said pharmacist Brad Martin.

While supply chain issues have affected everything from computer chips to lumber, Brad Martin said it’s rare to happen with antibiotics.

Fortunately, Kinsey’s Pharmacy in Tyler is a compounding pharmacy, so they're able to make medication that's in short supply.

And if they can’t make it, they’ll work with your physician to find an alternative. Martin said despite the shortage, they want to come up with a solution by working with the physician and patient.

"It's really important to have a pharmacy where they have time and staffing to talk to you about your medications," said pharmacist Brad Martin.