BEFORE THE RAINBOW BRIDGE: East Texas photographer gives free end of life photo sessions for pets, their owners

Photographer Alex Woodcock wants to capture special moments of pets at the end of life with their humans.

TYLER, Texas — For photographer Alex Woodcock, it's all about getting just the right shot.

She began taking "end of life" photographs after she lost her fur baby a month ago and realized she didn't have many pictures of them together.

She offers this service to anyone who has a senior pet or a pet who is terminally ill, all free of cost.

Woodcock says pets are like family. She wants the opportunity to give those moments back to people that they may never get again. That includes those who work for SPCA, who care for dogs like Angel, who has lived in the shelter her whole life.

"I think to get these pictures from people like Alex, I think that means all the world to them, because you know, they get to see that dog. And remember, you know, the times they had with the dog when it was in its happy stages." said Kat Cortelyou, SPCA Director of Operations.

For Woodcock, these are the memories that are cherished forever. She wants to encourage people to not wait to get those pictures done because you never know when it may be your pet's last day.

"If you've been thinking about doing something like this for your pet, with your pet do it now rather than later," said Woodcock.