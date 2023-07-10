Beloved Longview High School principal dies

Longview ISD said James Brewer was set to begin his 17th year at Longview High School in a couple of weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview High School principal has passed away Monday evening.

According to Longview ISD, James Brewer died after experiencing a sudden cardiac event.

Brewer was set to begin his 17th year at Longview High School in a couple of weeks.

He'll be remembered as an exceptional leader, mentor, and friend to all who knew him, Mr. Brewer dedicated his life to education...His untimely departure has left the entire Lobo community in shock and mourning, the Longview ISD statement said.

"The legacy of Mr. James Brewer will forever remain a guiding light at Longview Independent School District," said Dr. James Wilcox, LISD Superintendent. "James will be remembered as an outstanding educator, a compassionate leader, and a cherished member of our community. His spirit will live on in the hearts and minds of those he touched throughout his remarkable career."

At this moment, there is no further details about services to honor the beloved principal's memory but but the district will announce future memorial arrangments.

There will be counseling services and support to students and staff at Longview High School, Longview ISD said.