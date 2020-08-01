As we enter a new decade, flu activity continues to increase across the country, including in Texas.

According to the latest Walgreens Flu Index, Texas ranks fourth in states with the highest flu activity.

That same report shows the Dallas-Ft. Worth and Shreveport markets ranking at seven and eight, respectively among market areas with the nation's highest flu activity.

The Dallas-Ft. Worth market includes East Texas cities such as Van, Sulphur Springs, Athens, Palestine and Mt. Pleasant.

The Shreveport area includes parts of Longview, Harleton, Hallsville, Carthage, Marshall and Jefferson.

Top 10 designated market areas (DMAs) with flu activity for January 4, 2020:

1. El Paso, Texas (Las Cruces, New Mexico)

2. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

3. Omaha, Nebraska

4. Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, Texas

5. Lincoln & Hastings-Kearney, Nebraska

6. Tri-Cities, Tennessee and Virginia

7. Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

8. Shreveport, Louisiana

9. Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas

10. Albuquerque-Santa Fe, New Mexico

Dr. Monique Mills, a pediatrician at UT Health East Texas Physicians North Tyler - Primary Care, says the majority of her latest same-day appointments are for flu-like symptoms.

"Virtually all of the same day sick visit appointments are for respiratory issues, and the majority of those have been the flu," Dr. Mills said.

On Monday, Dr. Mills saw her first patient that tested positive for Influenza A.

"When school goes back, everyone takes all the germs that they imported from grandma's house or the cousins have brought in from out of town," Dr. Mills said. "That's about the time we see different strains and other illnesses in the community."

Dr. Mills recommends washing hands at every opportunity and using a napkin to touch the handle in the bathroom. If you have to sneeze, she says do it in your elbow instead of into your hands. Another way she says can help decrease the chance of getting the flu is to get the flu shot.

"It's absolutely not too late to get the flu shot," Dr. Mills said. "We want to encourage people to vaccinate every member of their family. A lot of flu cases that I have seen have been in children who have had the flu shot. If you have kids that have had their flu shot and they get sick. That doesn't necessarily mean they don't have the flu. It may curve the symptoms that the children get."

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the amount of Influenza-like illness (ILI) visits in Texas has risen 3% percent since last week from 11.93% to 15.58%.

WHAT CAUSES THE FLU?

There are two main types of influenza viruses, type A and type B, that cause influenza in humans.

COLD VS. FLU

The flu and the common cold are both respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses.

Because these two types of illnesses have similar symptoms, it can be difficult to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone.

In general, the flu is worse than the common cold and symptoms are more intense. Colds are usually milder than the flu. Those with colds are more likely to have a runny or stuffy nose.

Colds generally do not result in serious health problems, such as pneumonia, bacterial infections or hospitalizations. The flu can have very serious associated complications.

WHAT ARE SYMPTOMS OF THE FLU?

The flu usually comes on suddenly, one to four days after the virus enters the body, and may include these symptoms:

Fever or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Headache

Muscle or body aches

Tiredness (can be extreme)

Among children, otitis media (ear infection), nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea are common. Some persons who are infected with the influenza virus do not have symptoms.

WHEN CAN A PERSON SPREAD THE FLU TO OTHERS?

Most healthy adults who are ill with influenza may be able to infect other people beginning one day before symptoms develop and up to five to seven days after becoming sick. Children and persons with weakened immune systems might be able to infect other people for even a longer period of time. The virus can also be spread by people who are infected but have no symptoms.

TIPS ON PREVENTING THE FLU

According to the CDC, the single best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated each year, but good health habits like covering your cough and washing your hands often can help stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses like the flu.

There also are flu antiviral drugs that can be used to treat and prevent the flu.

The tips below will help you learn about steps you can take to protect yourself and others from the flu and help stop the spread of germs:

Avoid close contact - Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick too.

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick too. Stay home when you are sick - If possible, stay home from work, school, and errands when you are sick. This will help prevent spreading your illness to others.

- If possible, stay home from work, school, and errands when you are sick. This will help prevent spreading your illness to others. Cover your mouth and nose - Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. It may prevent those around you from getting sick. Flu and other serious respiratory illnesses, like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), whooping cough, and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), are spread by cough, sneezing, or unclean hands.

- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. It may prevent those around you from getting sick. Flu and other serious respiratory illnesses, like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), whooping cough, and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), are spread by cough, sneezing, or unclean hands. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth - Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose, or mouth.

- Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose, or mouth. Practice other good health habits - Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is ill. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is ill. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food. Wash your hands - Washing your hands often will help protect you from germs. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

PREVENTING THE FLU AT SCHOOL

Parents are encouraged to find out about plans their child’s school, child care program or college has if an outbreak of the flu or another illness occurs and whether flu vaccinations are offered on-site.

Make sure your child’s school, child care program or college routinely cleans frequently touched objects and surfaces and that they have a good supply of tissues, soap, paper towels, alcohol-based hand rubs and disposable wipes on-site.

Ask how sick students and staff are separated from others and who will care for them until they can go home.

PREVENTING THE FLU AT WORK

In order to avoid an outbreak at work, find out about your employer’s plans if an outbreak of flu or another illness occurs and whether flu vaccinations are offered on-site.

Routinely clean frequently touched objects and surfaces, including doorknobs, keyboards and phones, to help remove germs.

Make sure your workplace has an adequate supply of tissues, soap, paper towels, alcohol-based hand rubs and disposable wipes.

Train others on how to do your job so they can cover for you in case you or a family member gets sick and you have to stay home.

If you begin to feel sick while at work, go home as soon as possible.

To find a clinic near you that provides the flu vaccine, click here.