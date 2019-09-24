TYLER, Texas — When you think of food at any fair, you may think of items such as funnel cakes, turkey legs and hot dogs.

At food row at the East Texas State fair, you will find those items and whole lot more, including 'famous homemade pies.'

Trinity Lutheran Church has run a booth at the fair for many decades. First they began by serving burgers. However, in the 90's, they transitioned to pies.

"We had two sisters that would bake pies for the church functions," Roy Bell, a volunteer with the booth, said. "They were so good we asked them if they could bake them for the fair."

The demand for the pies was so successful they decided to continue their efforts.

"It just kept growing and growing," Bell said.

This year Bell hopes they can keep up with last year's demand.

"They did a 1,062 crusts for this year because that's what we sold last year," Bell said.

Part of the proceeds from the pies goes back into the community.

"This year we're giving a little bit to our national disaster relief team," Bell explained. "Right now they're in Beaumont helping down there with the floods."

With many people stopping by the pie booth, Bell mostly looks forward to the connections he makes with the customers.

"This is why we do it," Bell said. We do it for the outreach and to meet new people and help people."