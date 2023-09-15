'The most incredible experience I’ve ever had' | Hutto family to receive new home built by 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition'

"Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" has come to Central Texas – and you can be part of the reveal.

HUTTO, Texas — On Saturday, a family from Hutto will walk into their brand-new home. It's a house that they've never seen – and a home that didn't even exist a week ago!

A construction site in Hutto isn’t usually newsworthy. But this one is different.

“'There's probably 300 people here at all times,” said Michael Heyerman, the executive producer of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition."

The site has been filled with construction workers and moms like Nicole.

“I think it's so cool,” said Nicole, who dropped her kids off at school and put on a hard hat. “We just lifted some 2x4's – made me feel strong."

Nicole was one of an estimated 2,000 people working around the clock to build a home so quickly it almost seems impossible.

“We're doing everything in a week,” Clea Shearer said.

She and Joanna Teplin – known for their company The Home Edit and their Netflix show "Get Organized with The Home Edit" – have also been taking part in the build. In fact, they’re hosting it. The new Hutto home is part of a special produced for ABC’s hit show "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition."



“Everything is lining up in our favor,” Shearer said, adding, “'It's the most incredible experience I’ve ever had. We started the build at 5 p.m. There is a house already up [16 hours later]!"

To make it work, the show's creators teamed up with the City of Hutto and builder Taylor Morrison.

“We did put together a 94-hour schedule,” said April Whitaker, division president for Taylor Morrison. “And these guys are doing it! We're right on time.”

The family who will live in the home – whose name the show's producers wish to keep secret at this time – just found out they were getting a home a few days ago. They’ll lay eyes on the new home for the first time along with the rest of us.

“They do not know what it looks like. They do not know what's going inside of it,” Heyerman said.

If you’d like to be a part of the big reveal on Saturday, the City of Hutto is offering transportation starting at 10 a.m. at Hutto City Hall. Filming starts at 2 p.m.

