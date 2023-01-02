Family friends remember Denim Bradshaw, teenage bull rider who died in rodeo accident

Those who knew Denim Bradshaw are remembering the kind of person he was. Bradshaw died last Saturday when a bull stomped on his chest during a rodeo contest.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A family friend describes Denim Bradshaw, the teen who died after being bucked off a bull as funny and fearless.

"His smile went from one side to the other and he would always have a smile on his face. You could never tell what he was really feeling because he just always looked happy," said Jessica Pitt.

Pitt and her family live down the road from Bradshaw. She said he was excited to participate in the bull riding contest.

"My husband actually texted him at 6:30 and wished him good luck and told him we would be there to watch him next time and unfortunately we won't be able to do that," said Pitt.

The accident happened at Rafter K Rodeo last Saturday.

Rodeo attendees said the 14-year-old was bucked off the bull. He landed on the arena floor, and the bull stomped on his chest. Officials say he went into cardiac arrest and later died at the hospital.

Pitt described her reaction when she heard about the accident, "Everything just stopped and I'm really glad that my husband was there because I just kind of fell apart."

The middle schooler fell to his fate at an event he grew up watching.

"He did not miss a rodeo it was a way of life for their whole community that's what you do on Saturdays," said Pitt.

Bradshaw's death, leaving Pitt's daughter and close friends heart broken.

"Her brother is gone no need to share blood. They're thick as can be, thick as thieves," said Pitt.

Loved ones released balloons in his honor, vowing not to forget the joy he shared.

"He will be missed, and you can see that the school is a little quieter and the world is a little darker without him," said Pitt.

Bradshaw was a student at Walkertown Middle School.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools says a crisis team has been at campus for support.

Pitt says funeral arrangements are in the works.

