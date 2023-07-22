Adorable baby ducks rescued from storm grate by SAFD

Fire officials say the ducklings' mom walked over a storm grate and left them behind.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department rescued the cutest group of ducklings from a storm grate Saturday afternoon.

SAFD arrived near Willie's Grill & Ice House and found eight Black-bellied whistling ducklings in a storm grate.

Fire officials say the ducklings' mom walked over a storm grate and left them behind.

The ducklings were rescued by SAFD and placed in a sink to get water. Fire officials even grabbed a photo opportunity with the spotted critters by placing them on a fire truck.

The ducklings were taken to Animal Care Services and will then be sent to a wildlife refuge in Kendalia.