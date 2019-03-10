UVALDE, Texas — Becoming an older sibling is hard.

KENS 5 Eyewitness viewer Chasity sent in this photo of her five-year-old daughter, Jaycee.

The family had just welcomed baby Vayda into the world on Tuesday.

The mother said Jaycee wanted a brother so bad. She knew her mother was pregnant with a girl, but still thought a boy could come.

Her reaction says it all - she wasn't thrilled about her new baby sister.

Baby Vayda was born at 7:46 p.m. on October 1, weighing 9.1 pounds and 20 inches. Join us in congratulating mom and sending our best wishes to the her disgruntled big sister!

Chasity Ann

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Police looking for person of interest in west side murder

Low temps in the 50s? Cold front on its way to San Antonio, Hill Country

'I forgive you': Botham Jean's brother, Amber Guyger embrace following witness impact statement

AlamoPROMISE offers cost-free college for SA students

President Trump denies wanting alligator-filled moat at Mexican border