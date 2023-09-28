Canton's First Monday Trade Days celebrates 150th anniversary

The largest flea market in the world hosts over 5,000 vendors and brings in people from all over the country.

CANTON, Texas — The largest flea market in the world is celebrating 150 years in Canton this weekend.

"Yes, this is the 150th anniversary of the very first First Monday Trade Days. This is the biggest flea market in the world, so if you come here, you are going to find all sorts of surprises," said Canton Mayor, Lou Ann Everett.

Originating in the 1850's, this popular flea market began when a circuit judge stopped in Canton on the first Monday of each month to hold court. This encouraged locals to come into town for business, shopping, selling, and to watch court proceedings.

As its popularity grew over the years, the city of Canton purchased six acres near the courthouse and officially moved First Monday in 1965 to its current location.

The largest flea market in the world hosts over 5,000 vendors and brings in people from all over the country.

"It’s a great economic stimulator, yes it brings people in. Our population will soar from 5,000-ish, to probably about 150,000 on the weekend," Everett said.

Through First Monday's 150-year history, the flea market has experienced changes, but it has always been incredibly successful. And if you ask the vendors, they will tell you it is because of the people that come back year after year.

"The love and the people. The customers, it is just wonderful," vendor Audra Walls said.

Walls has been selling at the trade days for 30 years and she says she values the connection she’s made with the local community.

Blacksmith David Lowry agrees, and he says he enjoys collaborating with customers.

"Everybody comes through, so then they see this, and they want to know well, 'can you make me this?' Well, yeah, we can make that," Lowry said. "So, I just need you to draw me a picture. And that’s where the more fun is, because we’re making somebody a one-of-a-kind piece," Lowry said.